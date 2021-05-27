Wells Fargo defends multi-year bullish thesis on American Eagle Outfitters

  • UBS says the bullish thesis on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -0.8%) has not fully played out yet.
  • Analyst Jay Sole says the firm view AEO's Aerie brand as the most underappreciated growth story in softlines. "We think its sales will quadruple over the coming years from roughly $1B today," he updates.
  • The denim category is also noted to be seeing a resurgence and multiple self-help initiative are seen driving 18% EPS CAGR over five years.
  • UBS keeps a Buy rating on AEO and boosts its price target to $49.
  • Read the American Eagle earnings call transcript for color on what the retailer is seeing with demand.
  • Read the Q1 earnings breakdown.
