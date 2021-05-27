NextGen Healthcare shares fall despite Q4 earnings beat, FY forecast
- NextGen Healthcare shares slide (NXGN -12.7%) despite posting fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, and provided a financial outlook for the year.
- The company's quarterly revenue increased nearly 6% to $144.19M, beating analysts' average estimate by $4.06M.
- Subscription services revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter generated $38.2M, or 16 percent growth over the prior year period, driven by demand for patient experience-related solutions.
- Fourth quarter bookings, which reflects annual contract value, was $35.1M, 13 percent higher than the prior year period.
- Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Outlook: Revenue between $574M and $584M; Non-GAAP earnings per share range between $0.89 and $0.95.
- Net loss for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was ($0.6)M, or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of ($4.2)M, or $0.06 per share, for the same period a year ago.
- The company posted fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $0.21 per share, beating analysts' estimate by 2 cents.
