Destination XL Group shoots 12% on revised 2021 guidance
May 27, 2021 10:19 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)DXLGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Destination XL Group (OTC:DXLG +12.2%) reports Q1 revenue increase by 94.8% Y/Y to $111.5M.
- Comparable sales up 3.7% driven by direct business, which was up 40.7%, partially offset by stores, which were down 6.7%.
- The increase in direct business was principally due to DXL.com e-commerce site, which had a sales increase of 55.8% as compared Y/Y.
- The Co. had fewer promotions, focusing on promotional offers to targeted audiences, which were not advertised broadly and due to decreased occupancy costs gross margin rate, inclusive of occupancy costs jumped 2,250 bps to 45.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA were $13.7M, compared to $(18.9)M Y/Y.
- Cash flow from operations soared to $7.8M from $(16.8)M Y/Y due to the improvement in earnings as well as faster inventory turnover.
- At the end of Q1, cash balance was $5.8M, total debt of $50.1M and remaining availability under our credit facility of $51.1M.
- Revised 2021 Guidance: Sales of ~$415-435M, an increase from original guidance of ~$385-402M; Adj. EBITDA of ~$20-30M, an increase from original guidance of ~$11-18M and positive FCF remains unchanged.
