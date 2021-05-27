Nintendo planning new Switch console as soon as September - Bloomberg
May 27, 2021 10:25 AM ETNintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY)NTDOY, SONY, MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Nintendo (NTDOY -1.3%) may be ready with an upgraded version of its Switch gaming console as soon as September, with production set to start as soon as July, Bloomberg reports.
- An announcement of a new version of the Switch could come ahead of June 12 and the start of the E3 conference, which would allow game publishers to splash their full range of titles at the event, according to the report.
- And a new Switch is likely to be priced higher than the $299 original Switch (with higher labor costs in China part of the mix along with more expensive components). It would be sold alongside the $199 Switch Lite, and the original Switch would be phased out over time.
- The news of a new console production push comes amid a global semiconductor shortage, and last fall's major launches of consoles from Sony (SONY +0.6%) and Microsoft (MSFT -0.3%) still aren't easy to come by.