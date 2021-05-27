Viomi Technology Q1 sees growth on back of overseas market expansion

  • Viomi Technology (VIOT -2.0%) Q1 net revenues reached $191.6M, an increase of 64% from last year.
  • The increase was primarily due to continued successful rollout and significant increase in sales of new products, overseas market expansion, as well as the low-base effect of last year Q1.
  • Revenues from IoT increased by 111.5% Y/Y to $140.3M. The growth was primarily driven by sustained sales increases for certain new product series, in particular Viomi-branded sweeper robots and smart kitchen products.
  • Percentage of household users with at least two connected products reached 20.4%, compared to 18.4% last year.
  • Gross margin was 21.1% vs. last year's 18.8%.
  • Income from operations increased by 276.1% to $7.2M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $138.3M.
  • Outlook: Net revenues to be between RMB1.72B-1.85B, representing a Y/Y growth of ~2.1-9.8%.
  • “Looking ahead at the rest of 2021, we will continue to optimize our IoT product portfolio with a focus on AI application and technology innovation, strengthen our brand recognition through additional effective marketing and advertising tools, and improve our IoT home services including sales, experience, after-sale and installation services, enhancing overall 5G IoT home system and user experience while maintaining our leading position in the IoT home industry and bringing long-term shareholder value.” said Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder, Chairman and CEO.
  • Previously: Viomi Technology EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue; issues Q2 revenue guidance (May 27)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.