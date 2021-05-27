Viomi Technology Q1 sees growth on back of overseas market expansion
- Viomi Technology (VIOT -2.0%) Q1 net revenues reached $191.6M, an increase of 64% from last year.
- The increase was primarily due to continued successful rollout and significant increase in sales of new products, overseas market expansion, as well as the low-base effect of last year Q1.
- Revenues from IoT increased by 111.5% Y/Y to $140.3M. The growth was primarily driven by sustained sales increases for certain new product series, in particular Viomi-branded sweeper robots and smart kitchen products.
- Percentage of household users with at least two connected products reached 20.4%, compared to 18.4% last year.
- Gross margin was 21.1% vs. last year's 18.8%.
- Income from operations increased by 276.1% to $7.2M.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $138.3M.
- Outlook: Net revenues to be between RMB1.72B-1.85B, representing a Y/Y growth of ~2.1-9.8%.
- “Looking ahead at the rest of 2021, we will continue to optimize our IoT product portfolio with a focus on AI application and technology innovation, strengthen our brand recognition through additional effective marketing and advertising tools, and improve our IoT home services including sales, experience, after-sale and installation services, enhancing overall 5G IoT home system and user experience while maintaining our leading position in the IoT home industry and bringing long-term shareholder value.” said Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder, Chairman and CEO.
