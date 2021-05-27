PCT LTD forms joint business venture with Protectx International
May 27, 2021
- PCT LTD (OTCPK:PCTL) has formed a joint venture with ProtectX International for marketing and sales of PCTL’s Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, Hydrolyte disinfectant and the surfactant cleaner known as PCT Catholyte, which will be re-branded by ProtectX under the “PureGen” nomenclature.
- Gary Grieco, CEO, stated, “We are fortunate to have come to an agreement with ProtectX, a well-respected, aggressive company that brings real-time marketing assets, ideas and an extensive client base to the table.” Grieco further commented, “We like their approach to in-depth learning about our equipment and fluid solutions, as well as how creative they are in developing an attractive and sellable brand around PCTL’s Annihilyzer® line.”