Nornickel sees mine flooding adding to palladium shortfall
- Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY -0.1%) says it expects the deficit in the global palladium market to increase this year following the earlier flooding at its mines and accident at its plant.
- The Russian miner sees rebounding demand combined with flooding at its Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines, as well as accidents at its concentrator, producing a palladium deficit of 900K oz. in 2021, up from 300K oz. in 2020.
- Overall production will be curbed even as one of the two underground mines, hit by a sudden inflow of water in February, already has resumed production at full capacity, the second mine is expected to restart in early June, and the concentrator, which collapsed during maintenance in February, will return to full capacity by October.
- The palladium deficit would be even larger if not for supply from stockpiles, including metal produced but not sold by Nornickel in 2020, the miner says.
- ETFs: PALL, SPPP, PPLT, PLTM, PGM, PTM
- Other potentially relevant tickers include SBSW, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY
- Earlier this year, Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman predicted the price of platinum could hit $2K/oz. "and probably even higher," as automakers switch in the metal for more expensive palladium in autocatalysts.