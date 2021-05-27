Snowflake stock valuation remains analyst concern despite strong earnings
May 27, 2021 11:16 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)SNOWBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss (Equal-Weight rating, $270 price target) still sees a large opportunity in the cloud-based data management market and says Snowflake's (NYSE:SNOW) earnings showed "clear evidence" of large customer expansion. But the limited boost to FY22 product revenue guidance raises questions as to whether Snowflake needs more time to "grow into" its premium valuation.
- Jefferies analyst Brent Thill (Buy) raises SNOW's price target from $235 to $250, impressed with the quarter's large customer growth and strong remaining performance obligation figure. The analyst notes that valuation remains Snowflake's "key pushback."
- Snowflake shares are currently up slightly to $236.10.
