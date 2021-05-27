Day One Biopharmaceuticals pops nearly 70% intraday in first post-IPO session (update)
- Child-cancer drug firm Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) popped nearly 70% intraday Thursday in its first trading session following an IPO that valued the firm at nearly $1B.
- DAWN opened at $25 a share shortly after 11 a.m. ET and quickly rose to as high as $27, up 68.8% from its $16-a-share initial public offering price.
- Shares later pulled back some, but still nonetheless closed at $25.89, gaining 61.8% for the day.
- Day One’s initial public offering priced late Wednesday at $16 a share, the top of an expected $14- to $16-a-share range. The company also upsized its IPO to cover 10M shares instead of the 8.4M it originally planned to offer.
- The firm wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it will have some 58.8M shares following the IPO, or 60M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- At $16 a share, that would give Day One as much as a $960M non-diluted valuation underwriters purchase all 1.26M shares they’ve been offered for overallotments. Thursday’s rally boosted that valuation to as much as about $1.6B.
- Day One takes its name from the worrisome “Day One” conversation that doctors have with patients when someone first learns they have cancer. The company aims to develop better drugs for treating cancers, particularly in children.
- DAWN’s main experimental drug is called DAY101. Researchers designed the brain-penetrant, highly selective type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor to fight brain and spine cancers.
- Day One plans to soon launch a Phase 2 trial of the drug on kids with relapsed or progressive low-grade glioma, which the company wrote in its S-1 filing is the most common brain tumor that young people face.
- DAWN is also developing a second drug called pimasertib, a highly selective small-molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. The company hopes pimasertib can treat childhood cancers when used in conjunction with DAY101.