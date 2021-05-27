Videogame sales dip 2% as pandemic comps prove tough hurdle

  • Videogame sales declined on a year-over-year basis for the first time in 14 months in April, as the industry lapped its toughest comparison from the April 2020 sales boom spurred by widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.
  • April 2020's sales had jumped 73% from 2019. This April, overall sales dipped 2% year-over-year to $4.6B, according to NPD Group.
  • That breaks a streak of monthly record performances. And the last time sales had declined year-over-year was in February 2020 - when the industry then saw its seventh straight monthly decline as major console manufacturers Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) were planning their next-gen machines.
  • Overall sales ticked down to $4.645B. Plunges in hardware sales (down 30% to $296M) and accessory sales (down 23% to $168M) were almost totally mitigated by another rise in content sales (up 2% to $4.18B).
  • The tough comps were apparent especially compared to 2019. While hardware sales were off 30% year-over-year, they were 84% better than April 2019, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.
  • Year-to-date, hardware sales are up 42% over 2020. And despite the new generation of hardware from Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) was the best-selling platform in unit and dollar terms for April and 2021 year-to-date.
  • And while accessory sales fell 23%, on a year-to-date basis they are up 22% to $885M. Sony's PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller White is again the top-selling accessory.
  • The content story was told by the debut of MLB: The Show 21 (SONY) atop the dollar sales chart, dethroning Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (NASDAQ:ATVI). Another new entry, New Pokemon Snap (OTCPK:NTDOY), was third-best. And Square Enix (OTCPK:SQNNY) had the No. 4 and No. 5 games, with Outriders and the new entry NieR Replicant.
  • Rounding out the top 10 on the content dollar sales chart: No. 6, Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T); No. 7, Monster Hunter: Rise (OTCPK:CCOEY); No. 8, Returnal (SONY); No. 9, It Takes Two (NASDAQ:EA); No. 10, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY).
  • Related tickers: (OTCPK:NTDOY -1.3%), (SONY +0.7%), (MSFT -0.2%), (HEAR +0.9%), (EA -0.1%), (ATVI +0.0%), (TTWO -0.1%), (T +0.3%), (OTCPK:UBSFY +3.6%), (OTCPK:NCBDY), (OTCPK:SQNNY), (OTCPK:CCOEY +6.4%), (OTCPK:SGAMY +1.6%). Retail stock: (GME -1.9%).
  • ETFs: (GAMR +0.5%), (ESPO -0.1%), (NERD +0.1%)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.