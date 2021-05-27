Videogame sales dip 2% as pandemic comps prove tough hurdle
- Videogame sales declined on a year-over-year basis for the first time in 14 months in April, as the industry lapped its toughest comparison from the April 2020 sales boom spurred by widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.
- April 2020's sales had jumped 73% from 2019. This April, overall sales dipped 2% year-over-year to $4.6B, according to NPD Group.
- That breaks a streak of monthly record performances. And the last time sales had declined year-over-year was in February 2020 - when the industry then saw its seventh straight monthly decline as major console manufacturers Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) were planning their next-gen machines.
- Overall sales ticked down to $4.645B. Plunges in hardware sales (down 30% to $296M) and accessory sales (down 23% to $168M) were almost totally mitigated by another rise in content sales (up 2% to $4.18B).
- The tough comps were apparent especially compared to 2019. While hardware sales were off 30% year-over-year, they were 84% better than April 2019, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.
- Year-to-date, hardware sales are up 42% over 2020. And despite the new generation of hardware from Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) was the best-selling platform in unit and dollar terms for April and 2021 year-to-date.
- And while accessory sales fell 23%, on a year-to-date basis they are up 22% to $885M. Sony's PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller White is again the top-selling accessory.
- The content story was told by the debut of MLB: The Show 21 (SONY) atop the dollar sales chart, dethroning Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (NASDAQ:ATVI). Another new entry, New Pokemon Snap (OTCPK:NTDOY), was third-best. And Square Enix (OTCPK:SQNNY) had the No. 4 and No. 5 games, with Outriders and the new entry NieR Replicant.
- Rounding out the top 10 on the content dollar sales chart: No. 6, Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T); No. 7, Monster Hunter: Rise (OTCPK:CCOEY); No. 8, Returnal (SONY); No. 9, It Takes Two (NASDAQ:EA); No. 10, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY).
- Related tickers: (OTCPK:NTDOY -1.3%), (SONY +0.7%), (MSFT -0.2%), (HEAR +0.9%), (EA -0.1%), (ATVI +0.0%), (TTWO -0.1%), (T +0.3%), (OTCPK:UBSFY +3.6%), (OTCPK:NCBDY), (OTCPK:SQNNY), (OTCPK:CCOEY +6.4%), (OTCPK:SGAMY +1.6%). Retail stock: (GME -1.9%).
- ETFs: (GAMR +0.5%), (ESPO -0.1%), (NERD +0.1%)