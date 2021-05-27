Magnachip Semiconductor gains on report that Korea more likely to allow Wise Road deal
May 27, 2021
- Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) rose 2.4% on a report that the Korea is more likely to allow Wise Road's planned acquisition as to not offend the Chinese government.
- China is currently reviewing SK Hynix's planned purchase of Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) NAND memory and storage business and blocking a Wise Road deal could jeopardize Chinese regulatory approval for the SK Hynix deal, Dealreporter said earlier, citing unidentified sources.
- Korea also is unlikely to deem Magnachip technology to be "national core technology" as has been the speculation recently, according to the report. The article points out that even if the products are designated as NTC, that doesn't mean the government will block the deal unless it's viewed as a "serious threat" to national security.
