Walmart providing Pfizer vaccine clinics at schools

May 27, 2021 11:36 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT), PFEWMT, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has partnered with schools in seven states to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics to students where Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) jab is being administered.
  • The retail giant has set up school clinics in Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Pennsylvania.
  • Walmart said it has administered thousands of shots so far through the effort.
  • The Pfizer shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
  • Walmart shares are up 0.1% to $142.26 and Pfizer shares are down 0.3% to $38.81 in morning trading.
