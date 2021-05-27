Walmart providing Pfizer vaccine clinics at schools
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has partnered with schools in seven states to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics to students where Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) jab is being administered.
- The retail giant has set up school clinics in Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Pennsylvania.
- Walmart said it has administered thousands of shots so far through the effort.
- The Pfizer shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
