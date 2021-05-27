Exxon board change impact seen muted as returns still matter to investors

May 27, 2021 11:44 AM ET Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
  • Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8%) shares slip into the red following yesterday's stunning defeat at the hands of activist investor Engine No. 1, which won two board seats and quite possibly a third, but Bloomberg reports Wall Street analysts generally are taking a measured tone.
  • "The climate headlines are just headlines for now," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Fernando Valle says. "Until there is an actual cost associated with these changes, there shouldn't be major impacts."
  • The change in the board composition will not "rapidly lead to a fundamental transformation of Exxon's underlying operations," says Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov, who retains his Buy rating on the stock.
  • "While Engine No. 1's nominees appear to have merits, we don't think a major change in XOM's current direction or strategy would benefit current shareholders," Barclays writes.
  • Macro issues remain the primary driver of oil stocks, and "tempered supply expectations due to ESG pressure is constructive for the oil price outlook," Credit Suisse analysts say.
  • Exxon's challenge will be balancing investment in "the industry's deepest, high-quality upstream portfolio, and what is sure to be increasing capital allocation to energy transition," Piper Sandler's Ryan Todd says.
  • "The devil you know is better than the Engine you don't," Josh Young warns in an article posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
