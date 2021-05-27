Penn National Gaming receives regulatory approval for move into Maryland

  • Penn National Gaming (PENN -1.5%) says it landed final approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville.
  • The company struck a deal with Gaming and Leisure Properties late last year to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville for $31.1M.
  • Penn says it is thrilled to be re-entering the Maryland market at a property it developed in 2010. The Maryland move makes it twenty gaming jurisdictions for Penn as the national footprint continues to expand.
  • Maryland legalized sports betting a few weeks ago, which gives Penn National Gaming a big opportunity with the Barstool brand in the state.
  • Read more about the Maryland casino opportunity
