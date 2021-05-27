Cadence Design Systems and TSMC collaborate for development on N3 and N4 processes
May 27, 2021 11:52 AM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)CDNSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cadence Design Systems (CDNS +1.1%) expands its collaboration with TSMC to accelerate mobile, AI and hyperscale computing application design.
- As part of the collaboration, the Cadence digital and custom/analog tools have been optimized and certified for TSMC’s N3 and N4 process technologies.
- “By broadening our collaboration with Cadence, we’re providing our customers with certified flows and PDKs they need to quickly adopt the advanced TSMC N3 and N4 process technologies. We’ve seen our customers successfully complete test chip designs and tapeouts on our latest advanced processes and are looking forward to our continued partnership with Cadence to enable next-generation designs for mobile, automotive, AI, and hyperscale applications.” said Suk Lee, VP of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC.