B2Gold says Fekola mine operations maintained despite Mali coup
May 27, 2021 11:58 AM ET
- B2Gold (BTG -0.9%) says mining operations at its Fekola mine in Mali have not been affected by the political turmoil in the country, with normal mining and milling operations continuing.
- B2Gold does not expect to lose any operational days because of the political situation, and maintains full-year production guidance for Fekola of 530K-560K oz. of gold.
- Separately, Reuters reports Mali's prime minister had reversed a decision to grant an exploration permit previously held by B2Gold to a small Mali company before he was arrested in a military takeover on Monday.
- The prime minister's decision, if it is upheld, could give B2Gold another opportunity to renew the permit that covers an area north of Fekola.
- B2Gold is a "solid company but Africa is always a risk," Fun Trading writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.