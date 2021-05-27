Syros Pharma up 18% day after ARK Innovation dumps shares

  • Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares are up more than 18% in afternoon trading, a day after Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) liquidated its position in the company.
  • Wood unloaded ~3.6M Syros shares yesterday, which represented 0.09% of the fund's holdings.
  • One possible explanation for the rise in shares is that the company yesterday held a key opinion leader webcast discussing SY-1425 in newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.
  • The candidate is an oral first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist.
  • ARK Innovation shares are up 0.2% to $111.64 in afternoon trading.
