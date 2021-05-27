3D-printed rocket maker Relativity Space is said to be valued at $4B in latest funding round

  • 3D-printed rocket maker Relativity Space is said in talks to get $600M in a funding round led from Fidelity Management that will value the company at $4.1B.
  • Terms haven't been completed, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Relativity Space said in October that it closed a Series D $500M financing round with investment led by Tiger Global and included new investors Fidelity, Baillie Gifford and existing investors including Mark Cuban and Spencer Rascoff.
  • The Long Beach, California-based company told CNBC today that the company is still on schedule to launch its first Terran 1 rocket from Cape Canaveral later this year.
  • Relativity is competing with Elon Musk's Spacex (SPACE) Falcon 9 rocket and announced a plan to build a reusable rocket called Terran R in February, according to CNBC.
  • Other Relativity Space competitors include Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin (BORGN).
