3D-printed rocket maker Relativity Space is said to be valued at $4B in latest funding round
May 27, 2021 1:05 PM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- 3D-printed rocket maker Relativity Space is said in talks to get $600M in a funding round led from Fidelity Management that will value the company at $4.1B.
- Terms haven't been completed, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Relativity Space said in October that it closed a Series D $500M financing round with investment led by Tiger Global and included new investors Fidelity, Baillie Gifford and existing investors including Mark Cuban and Spencer Rascoff.
- The Long Beach, California-based company told CNBC today that the company is still on schedule to launch its first Terran 1 rocket from Cape Canaveral later this year.
- Relativity is competing with Elon Musk's Spacex (SPACE) Falcon 9 rocket and announced a plan to build a reusable rocket called Terran R in February, according to CNBC.
- Other Relativity Space competitors include Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin (BORGN).
