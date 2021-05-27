Capri Holdings called cheap by Morgan Stanley with luxury revenue expected to accelerate

May 27, 2021 1:08 PM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)CPRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley is more constructive on Capri Holdings (CPRI +2.1%) following the company's Q1 earnings report on its view that the luxury name is still trading at a discount.
  • Analyst Kimberly Greenberger and team lift FY22 to FY24 EPS estimates as they assume a higher segment EBIT contribution from the Versace and Michael Kors business.
  • The firm is also looking for CPRI multiple expansion as management "unlocks Versace's revenue and EBIT margin potential" in the year ahead.
  • Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Capri and increases the price target to $64. The MS bull case price target is $90.
  • Pockets of the retail sector are having a strong day today after earnings reports showed off consumer spending strength.
