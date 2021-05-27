Hibbett Sports Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2021 1:29 PM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)HIBBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.44 (+687.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $389.65M (+44.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIBB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.