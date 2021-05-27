Cruise line stocks drift higher as June sailings development lifts sentiment
May 27, 2021 1:39 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), CCL, NCLHRCL, CCL, NCLHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- There are some gentle gains for the cruise line sector today after Royal Caribbean (RCL +2.0%) indicates that it plans to resume cruises out of Fort Lauderdale in June
- The Celebrity Edge plans to set sail on June 26 after being approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for sailing with all vaccinated customers and crew. Royal is also running a test cruise for its namesake brand.
- The Royal Caribbean restart date was ahead of some expectations, according to J.P. Morgan.
- Carnival (CCL +0.7%) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +1.2%) are also planning to resume Florida sailings this year.
- Carnival has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of the three cruise line stocks.