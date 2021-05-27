ThredUp rallies again as post-IPO volatility remains the norm

May 27, 2021 2:47 PM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)TDUPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • ThredUp (TDUP +11.7%) rallies again and is now up more than 25% over the last week. ThredUp traded as high as $27.77 earlier in the session.
  • The online retailer has a high level of short interest outstanding on it, which may be factoring into the wild swings.
  • ThredUp is still about 13% below its post-IPO high from late March, but is well above the IPO pricing level of $14.
  • Firms that lined up early with positive ratings on ThredUp include William Blair (Outperform), Telsey Advisory Group (Outperform, $20 price target), Goldman Sachs (Buy), Wells Fargo (Buy, $22 PT), Piper Sandler (Overweight, $20 PT), KeyBanc (Overweight, $22 PT) and Barclays (Overweight, $19 PT).
  • Looking ahead, ThredUp expects sees Q2 revenue of $53M to $55M and full-year revenue of revenue in the range of $223M to $229M.
