AMD, Intel CPUs will drive server acceleration in second half of 2021 - TrendForce
May 27, 2021 2:56 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)AMD, INTC, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, FB, TCEHY, BIDU, MU, SSNNF, SSNLFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Global server shipment growth in the second quarter will be softer than originally forecast due to the slowed integration of new AMD (AMD -0.3%) and Intel (INTC +1.3%) by the major cloud solution providers and deferred infrastructure projects in China.
- Research firm TrendForce lowers its sequential server shipment growth estimate from 19.6% to 17.7%. The unfulfilled server orders are expected to be resolved in the second half of the year, which will reaccelerate growth.
- Among the North American cloud solution providers, Google Cloud (GOOG -0.1%)(GOOGL -0.1%), Amazon (AMZN -0.5%) Web Services, Microsoft (MSFT -0.6%) Azure, and Facebook (FB +0.7%) showed stronger server procurement in 1H21 than the prior year period with Google and Amazon showing the strongest upside demand. The procurement levels will likely increase in Q3 due to the mass production and shipments of the new server CPUs from Intel and AMD.
- The major cloud solution providers had relatively weak server demand in H1 due to the Lunar New Year holiday and a focus on expanding homegrown operations rather than international expansions. TrendForce expects Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU -0.2%) to account for most of the Chinese server demand this year.
- Meanwhile, DRAM suppliers have shifted more resources to server DRAM but the demand is still outpacing the supply, which could drive server DRAM prices 3-8% higher sequentially in Q3, says the firm. Micron (MU +2.3%) and Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) are among the top server DRAM companies.
- Background: Intel's Q1 results reported in April featured a 20% Y/Y decline in Data Center revenue to $5.56B, missing the $5.83B consensus estimate. Volumes were down 9% on the quarter and 13% on the year. Average selling prices were flat Q/Q and down 14% Y/Y.
- Related: AMD unveiled its EPYC 7003 Milan CPUs, the first data center processors based on the Zen 3 architecture, in March.