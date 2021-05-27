AMC stock surges 40% as squeeze takes hold, up 1,000% for the year
May 27, 2021 3:14 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)AMC, REDDIT, GME, BYNDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor233 Comments
- The short squeeze on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) +44% is gaining steam, with the stock up more than 40%.
- It's year-to-date gain has topped 1,000%, taking the company above $10B in market capitalization.
- AMC is a noted favorite of Reddit's (REDDIT) WallStreetBets, along with GameStop (NYSE:GME) -0.1%, with the two often trading together. But today AMC is leaving GME behind.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +11.9% has also joined the party, appearing on the Reddit Top 20 mentions list in the last couple of weeks and rallying today.
- Chatter on WSB about AMC's performance is actually mixed, with several users speculating about using put options after the surge that has seen the price surge more than 125% since last Friday.
- But retail appetite is evident on Twitter where the hashtag #AMCSTRONG is again trending.
- CNBC's Jim Cramer, who has been tweeting at the WSB crowd, said yesterday those short AMC and GME are "out of their mind" and tweets today that AMC sellers are stepping aside.
- Chartist Helene Meisler notes on Twitter than AMC was 11% of NYSE volume yesterday and is 15% of NYSE volume so far today.
- Yesterday, CFRA upgraded AMC shares to Neutral, citing pent-up film demand, but still sounded several notes of caution.