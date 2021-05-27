Vista Outdoor rallies after analysts buzz over investor event

May 27, 2021 3:07 PM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)VSTOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Roth Capital Partners increases its price target on Vista Outdoor (VSTO +7.4%) after taking in the company's investor day event.
  • Analyst Matt Koranda points to long-term targets from VSTO management that look attractive and achievable. In addition, Vista is said to have an outlook for a balance capital allocation policy.
  • For the near term, Koranda also says shooting sports demand and backlog is strong, while the outdoor products is expected to perform well even post-COVID.
  • Roth pushes up estimates on Vista Outdoor and bumps up the price target to $49.
  • Vista also earned high marks from Monness Crespi & Hardt today.
  • Vista Outdoor was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with its investor event anticipated to generate some attention.
