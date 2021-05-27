Neo Lithium discovers new deep brine aquifer in Argentina

May 27, 2021 2:58 PM ETNeo Lithium Corp. (NTTHF)NTTHFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF +12.3%) shares are on fire following the company's discovery of a new deep brine aquifer near its existing 3Q project site in Argentina.
  • Every new drill hole intercepted high-grade brine at a depth of up to 362 meters and outside of the previous resource estimate in 2018 vs. a previous resource estimate in the northern high-grade zone that went only to 100 meters, the company says.
  • Neo Lithium expects to deliver a positive new resource update in Q2 which will include all the new deeper and off-strike drill holes in Q2.
  • Neo Lithium currently maintains full control of development of its 3Q project in Argentina, Long Term Tips writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
