Neo Lithium discovers new deep brine aquifer in Argentina
May 27, 2021 Neo Lithium Corp. (NTTHF)
- Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF +12.3%) shares are on fire following the company's discovery of a new deep brine aquifer near its existing 3Q project site in Argentina.
- Every new drill hole intercepted high-grade brine at a depth of up to 362 meters and outside of the previous resource estimate in 2018 vs. a previous resource estimate in the northern high-grade zone that went only to 100 meters, the company says.
- Neo Lithium expects to deliver a positive new resource update in Q2 which will include all the new deeper and off-strike drill holes in Q2.
