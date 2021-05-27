Corvus Pharmaceuticals initiated buy at Cantor with a Street-high target
May 27, 2021
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS +4.1%) runs two clinical programs: Phase 3 study for the lead asset CPI-006 to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19, CPI-818, a small molecule ITK inhibitor waiting for a Phase 2 trial in refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL).
- The company intends to start another Phase 2 study for ciforadenant as a first-line option in the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer (RCC) in combination with pembrolizumab and lenvatinib.
- Initiating coverage of Corvus with a buy rating Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Li Watsek highlights the potential of the company’s pipeline. The Street-high price target of $10.00 per share indicates an upside of ~275.9% to the last close.
- “We believe that COVID-19 treatments will still be commercially relevant over many years beyond 2021, even with vaccination, just like seasonal flu,” Watsek wrote on the prospects of CPI-006.
- The analyst cites upcoming milestones of interim and topline data readouts for CPI-006 anticipated this year and early 2022, respectively before a possible launch in H2 2022.
- “We believe the potential catalysts in the next 12-18 months would drive significant value if even just one of the programs hits,” Watsek concluded.
- Insider purchase of 1.3M common stock by Orbimed Advisors sent Corvus shares sharply higher in February.