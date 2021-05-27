Industrials help Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise; Nasdaq ends flat
- The stock market failed to find second gear today, with a fairly lackluster performance from the major averages.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.4% led, with the S&P (SP500) +0.1% up slightly. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) was flat.
- Price gains in Boeing, Honeywell and Caterpillar helped the Dow outperform.
- Cyclicals led the day on the S&P, although yields finished off their highs.
- The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to 1.6%, having breached 1.62% earlier in the session.
- Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) was the top-gaining S&P sector, led by GE, which had its best intraday performance since January after Airbus boosted its production goals.
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) also rallied.
- Defensive sectors struggled, with Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) at the bottom. Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) also closed down.
- And the squeeze trade continues, with a busy last hour of trading in the favorite names.
- New entrant Beyond Meat closed up nearly 13%, while GameStop got some buying support late to finish up 5%.
- But AMC was the big gainer, surging 37%. While that was off the highs, it was still enough to push shares up 1,000% year to date.