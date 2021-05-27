Salesforce.com EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue

  • Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.33; GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $5.96B (+22.4% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • +20% in constant currency.
  • Current Remaining Performance Obligation of Approximately $17.8 Billion, up 23% Year-Over-Year, 20% in Constant Currency.
  • First quarter GAAP operating margin was 5.9%. First quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 20.2%.
  • Raises FY22 GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to Approximately 1.4% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to Approximately 18.0%.
  • Initiates Second Quarter FY22 Revenue Guidance of $6.22 Billion to $6.23 Billion, up Approximately 21% Year-Over-Year vs. consensus $6.16B.
  • Shares +1.82%.
  • Press Release
