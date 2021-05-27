Innovative Industrial acquires Massachusetts property and inks long-term lease with Temescal Wellness
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) announces that it closed on the acquisition of a property in North Adams, Massachusetts, comprising about 70K square feet of industrial space.
- The purchase price for the property was $3.1M.
- Concurrent with the closing of the deal, the company entered into a long-term, triple-net lease at the property with Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts for use as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility upon completion of redevelopment.
- Temescal is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which the company has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $15M.
- Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, Innovative Industrial's total investment in the property is expected to be $18.1M.