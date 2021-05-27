Domo EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue
May 27, 2021
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.58 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $60.06M (+23.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.82M.
- Q2 FY22 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $60.0 million to $61.0 million compared to the consensus of $59.36 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.35 and $0.39 based on 31.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding
- FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $246.0 million to $252.0 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.33 and $1.41 based on 31.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding
