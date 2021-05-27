Domo EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue

May 27, 2021 4:17 PM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)DOMOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.58 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $60.06M (+23.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.82M.
  • Q2 FY22 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $60.0 million to $61.0 million compared to the consensus of $59.36 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.35 and $0.39 based on 31.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $246.0 million to $252.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.33 and $1.41 based on 31.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.