Chiasma posts positive data from late-stage MYCAPSSA study
May 27, 2021 4:18 PM ETChiasma, Inc. (CHMA)CHMABy: SA News Team
- Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) presented patient-reported outcomes ((PROs)) data from its late-stage trial in which patients with acromegaly reported significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning to the company's MYCAPSSA treatment.
- The patients showed improvements when transitioned from from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs ((iSSAs)) to Chiasma's treatment.
- Shares up nearly 6% post market.
- In the MPOWERED study, 146 patients entered the 6-month run-in phase in which all patients received MYCAPSSA.
- It was a global, randomized, open-label and active-controlled, 15-month trial intended to support approval of MYCPASSA (oral octreotide capsules) in the European Union.
- Ninety-two patients who were responders to MYCAPSSA at end of run-in were then randomized into the 9-month randomized controlled treatment (RCT) phase to receive MYCAPSSA or iSSAs.
- Among the 92 randomized patients, results showed that several PROs, including quality of life and work productivity, were significantly improved at the end of the run-in phase compared to their results at the baseline of run-in (reflecting outcomes on iSSAs).
- Acromegaly typically develops when a benign tumor of the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone, ultimately leading to significant health problems.