Chiasma posts positive data from late-stage MYCAPSSA study

  • Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) presented patient-reported outcomes ((PROs)) data from its late-stage trial in which patients with acromegaly reported significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning to the company's MYCAPSSA treatment.
  • The patients showed improvements when transitioned from from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs ((iSSAs)) to Chiasma's treatment.
  • Shares up nearly 6% post market.
  • In the MPOWERED study, 146 patients entered the 6-month run-in phase in which all patients received MYCAPSSA.
  • It was a global, randomized, open-label and active-controlled, 15-month trial intended to support approval of MYCPASSA (oral octreotide capsules) in the European Union.
  • Ninety-two patients who were responders to MYCAPSSA at end of run-in were then randomized into the 9-month randomized controlled treatment (RCT) phase to receive MYCAPSSA or iSSAs.
  • Among the 92 randomized patients, results showed that several PROs, including quality of life and work productivity, were significantly improved at the end of the run-in phase compared to their results at the baseline of run-in (reflecting outcomes on iSSAs).
  • Acromegaly typically develops when a benign tumor of the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone, ultimately leading to significant health problems.
