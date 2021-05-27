Yext EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue

  • Yext (NYSE:YEXT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $92M (+7.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.4M.
  • Q2 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $94 million to $96 million vs. consensus of $93.02M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.09 to $0.07 vs. consensus of -$0.05.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $381 million to $386 million vs. consensus of $377.73M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.22 to $0.17 vs. consensus of -$0.16.
  • Shares +11.6%.
  • Press Release
