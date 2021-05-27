Gap gains after margins impress and full-year profit guidance tops expectations

May 27, 2021 4:24 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)GPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) reports comparable sales were 28% Y/Y in Q1 from a year ago and were up 25% from the 2019 level. Online sales were up 82% Y/Y.
  • Comparable sales were up 27% at Old Navy during the quarter, rose 56% for Athleta and were down 16% for the Gap brand. Banana Republic saw a 29% drop during the quarter.
  • Gross margin rose 450 bps compared to a year ago to 40.8% driven by ROD leverage of 430 basis points primarily related to online growth, store closures and rent negotiation. Merchandise margins expanded 20 basis points during the quarter.
  • Looking ahead, Gap expects sales growth for FY21 to be in the low-to-mid twenty percent range and EPS of $1.60 to $1.75 vs. $1.39 consensus.
  • Shares of Gap are up 3.27% AH to $36.20 after the earnings releasing after gaining about 3.3% before the closing bell.
  • Gap also announced today that it plans to sell a new home goods line exclusively through Walmart website next month under a multiyear partnership.
  • Gap's Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings ranks in the top 25% of the consumer discretionary sector.
