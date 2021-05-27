HP stock drops despite FQ2 beats, upside profit guidance
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares are down 5% despite topping fiscal Q2 estimates and providing upside guidance as the continuing remote work tailwinds continue to drive notebook strength but the economic reopening starts to show up in commercial and printing demand.
- Revenue was up 27% Y/Y to $15.9B. EPS was $0.93, four cents ahead of consensus.
- Personal Systems revenue was up 27% to $10.6B with the consumer side popping 72% and Commercial increasing 10%. Total units were up 44%, still driven by Notebook (+63%) strength, partially offset by Desktop (-5%) weakness.
- Printing sales were up 28% Y/Y to $5.3B. Total hardware units were up 42% with Consumer up 45% and Commercial up 22%. Consumer revenue was up 77% and Commercial increased 34%. Supplies revenue grew 17%.
- Cash from operating activities totaled $1.4B with FCF of $1.3B.
- “We delivered another strong quarter, with double-digit top and bottom line growth. HP technology is increasingly at the heart of hybrid work and we are benefitting from exceptional demand for our products and services,” says CEO Enrique Lores. “Our performance and our positive outlook for the full year reflect the relevance of our innovation, the resilience of our business model, and the operational excellence of our teams.”
- For Q3, HP expects $0.81-0.85 EPS, above the $0.75 consensus. The full-year profit view has $3.40-3.50, topping the $3.30 estimate.
