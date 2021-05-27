Fannie Mae guaranty book of business rises to $3.82T in April

  • Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guarantee book of business grew at a compounded growth rate of 6.5% in April, versus the prior month of March at 17.1%, however, there was not a print as high as March since August 2020.
  • The serious delinquency rates is a measure of credit performance and indicates potential future defaults for the single and multi family guaranty books.
  • The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate fell 20 basis points to 2.38% and multifamily serious delinquency rate fell by 11 bps to 0.55% in April.
  • As a result of COVID-19, 10% of its single family conventional book of business based on unpaid principal balance were in active forbearance and 0.3% of its multifamily guaranty book was in active forbearance.
  • Read the April Monthly Statement here.
