Fannie Mae guaranty book of business rises to $3.82T in April
May 27, 2021 4:58 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)FNMABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guarantee book of business grew at a compounded growth rate of 6.5% in April, versus the prior month of March at 17.1%, however, there was not a print as high as March since August 2020.
- The serious delinquency rates is a measure of credit performance and indicates potential future defaults for the single and multi family guaranty books.
- The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate fell 20 basis points to 2.38% and multifamily serious delinquency rate fell by 11 bps to 0.55% in April.
- As a result of COVID-19, 10% of its single family conventional book of business based on unpaid principal balance were in active forbearance and 0.3% of its multifamily guaranty book was in active forbearance.
