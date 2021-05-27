House committee presses social-media CEOs on COVID-19 disinformation
- The House Energy and Commerce Committee is reaching out to social-media CEOs to press new questions about the spread of COVID-19 myths.
- Democratic leaders on the committee have demanded answers from leadership at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) over the "continued mishandling of COVID-19 misinformation."
- That's due to reports that disinformation is persisting on the platforms after a joint subcommittee hearing in March.
- “Earlier this year, during our March 25 hearing, Members referenced a report identifying 12 superspreaders of vaccine disinformation online," the members write. "The report found that the ‘Disinformation Dozen’ was responsible for 65 percent of the publicly available anti-vaccine content on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter."
- The committee is calling for a briefing from the companies by June 10 regarding an update on actions reviewing content from that dozen and whether it violates terms of service. It also demands Facebook and Twitter address steps each has taken to remove misinformation identified in the April report.
- Previously: In a policy update to its COVID-19 approach, Facebook says it's no longer removing claims that the virus causing the disease was manufactured by humans.