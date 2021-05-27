Veeva Systems gains after Q1 beats, upside quarterly and annual guidance
May 27, 2021 5:04 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)VEEVBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock climbs over 4% after the company beat Q1 estimates with revenue of $433.57M (up 29%) and EPS of $0.91, thirteen cents ahead of estimates.
- Subscription revenue was up 26% to $341.1M.
- The company added a record 59 new customers in the quarter, bringing the total up over 1,000.
- For Q2, Veeva forecasts revenues of $450-452M, above the $426.93M, and EPS of $0.85-0.86 vs. the $0.79 consensus.
- Looking at FY22, Veeva expects revenue of $1.815-1.825B (consensus: $1.76B) and EPS around $3.49 vs. the $3.23 estimate.
- Earnings press release.