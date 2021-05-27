360 DigiTech misses on revenue
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.34; GAAP EPADS of $1.28.
- Revenue of $549.35M (+22.2% Y/Y) misses by $7.46M.
- Operating margin was 43.3%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 44.9%.
- Net income margin was 37.4%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 39.1%.
- Q2 Outlook: Total loan facilitation and origination volume to be between RMB85 billion and RMB87 billion, representing sequential growth of 15% to 17%.
- 2021 FY loan facilitation and origination volume target unchanged at between RMB310 billion and RMB330 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 26% to 34%.
