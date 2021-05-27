Dallas Fed's Kaplan says real estate excesses may be reason to taper bond buys
May 27, 2021 5:33 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
- The taper discussion ramps up in public discourse, as Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said potential excesses in the housing market and other inflation signals may indicate the Fed should start slowing its asset purchases.
- The central bank is currently buying at least $120B in bonds each month, including at least $40B in mortgage-backed securities.
- "At this stage as opposed to a year ago, these mortgage purchases, for example, might be having some unintended consequences and side effects, which I think we need to weight against the efficacy," he said on CNBC this afternoon.
- "So, I think some restraint and moderation as we move toward weathering the pandemic, I think, would be useful in mitigating some of these excesses and imbalances."
- In the minutes from the FOMC's April meeting, the central bank officials said it might be appropriate to start talking about tapering asset purchases at "at some point in upcoming meetings."