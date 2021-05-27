Lions Gate gains as revenues, adjusted operating income easily beat consensus

  • Lions Gate Entertainment B shares are higher after hours (LGF.A, LGF.B +1.8%) after the company beat expectations by breaking even on an adjusted basis in its fiscal fourth quarter.
  • Revenues fell just 7.2%, significantly better than expected, to $876.4M, and the company trimmed GAAP loss to $41.8M from a year-ago loss of $48.9M.
  • Operating income was $14.3M. Adjusted OIBDA fell 38% to $77.4M, also much better than expected.
  • And revenue from the company's 17,000-title film and TV library hit a record $780M for the trailing twelve months.
  • Meanwhile on the subscriptions front, it says Starz Global subscribers grew to 29.5M, which includes 69% growth in streaming subscriptions (to 16.7M).
  • "Fiscal 21 was a year of strong domestic and international subscriber growth at Starz, great new television series, record library sales and a successful pivot to alternative release strategies for many of our films," says CEO Jon Feltheimer.
  • Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $401M (up 12%); Motion Pictures, $292.4M (down 25.7%); Television Production, $210.7M (down 18.4%).
  • Cash flow used in operations came to $159.8M; adjusted free cash flow was $3.1M.
