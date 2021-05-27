Upstart's almost 14% surge today means $124M in MTM losses for short sellers

  • Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock jumped almost 14% in Thursday trading, which means short sellers of the stock incurred mark-to-market losses of $124M today, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3's Managing Director of Predictive Analytics.
  • Short interest in UPST represents 12.6% of UPST's float, he said in an email to Seeking Alpha.
  • "Short sellers have shorted 2.78M shares, worth $408M, over the last 30 days, but short covering has slowed recently due to expensive stock borrow rates and limited stock borrow supply with with 420K shares shorted, worth $62M, over the last week."
  • Overall, shorts are down $586M in YTD mark-to-market losses, Dusaniwsky figures.
  • Last week, Dusaniwsky issued a note that indicated the stock's then-recent surge could be a short squeeze.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.