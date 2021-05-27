Upstart's almost 14% surge today means $124M in MTM losses for short sellers
May 27, 2021 5:55 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)UPSTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock jumped almost 14% in Thursday trading, which means short sellers of the stock incurred mark-to-market losses of $124M today, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3's Managing Director of Predictive Analytics.
- Short interest in UPST represents 12.6% of UPST's float, he said in an email to Seeking Alpha.
- "Short sellers have shorted 2.78M shares, worth $408M, over the last 30 days, but short covering has slowed recently due to expensive stock borrow rates and limited stock borrow supply with with 420K shares shorted, worth $62M, over the last week."
- Overall, shorts are down $586M in YTD mark-to-market losses, Dusaniwsky figures.
- Last week, Dusaniwsky issued a note that indicated the stock's then-recent surge could be a short squeeze.