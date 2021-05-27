Corn bounces off Tuesday's rout; weekly exports top 6M tons
- Corn futures rebounded in a big way as grain traders viewed Tuesday's drubbing as overdone, sending July CBOT corn (C_1:COM) climbing +6.4% to $6.64 1/2 per bushel.
- Wheat (W_1:COM) and soybeans (S_1:COM) for July delivery also surged, +4% to $6.74 per bushel and +2.2% to $15.40 per bushel, respectively.
- ETFs: CORN, WEAT, SOYB
- Today's corn rally followed a 5.6% rout on Tuesday, as grain traders overreacted to news that China would curb some importing in an effort to control commodity prices, Dow Jones reports.
- A media report said China had canceled up to 1M metric tons of old-crop corn, but no additional cancellations have been officially confirmed and China apparently continues to buy.
- "It was only 1M metric tons and the market overreacted," Teucrium Trading's Sal Gilbertie says. "The global corn balance sheet won't change at all with China's cancellation of a few cargoes."
- Export sales of U.S. corn reached 6.2M metric tons for the week ended May 20, including nearly 5.7M tons of new-crop corn by China.
- Tuesday's corn collapse was the largest single-day percentage fall for the most-active contract since August 2019.