Asia-Pacific shares track Wall Street gains; Oil climbs
May 28, 2021 1:23 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +2.17%. Tokyo CPI for May came in at -0.4% Y/Y, compared to forecast of -0.5%, prior -0.6%.
- Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.1% Y/Y in-line with expectations, prior was 0.0%.
- Japan Unemployment rises to 2.8% in April, estimate 2.7%, prior 2.6%.
- China +0.27%.
- Hong Kong +0.64%.
- Australia +1.25%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 0.4% to 34,464.64, S&P 500 edged 0.12% higher to 4,200.88 while Nasdaq ended the day little changed at 13,736.28. The moves came following the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. labor market data.
- Also, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to unveil a budget that would increase federal spending to $6T for 2022 fiscal year, reports The New York Times.
- Oil prices were higher boosted by robust U.S. economic data and oil demand outlook. Brent crude futures up 0.49% to $69.80/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.51% to $67.19/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.51%; S&P 500 +0.36%; Nasdaq +0.25%.