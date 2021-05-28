Centessa Pharma prices upsized IPO at $20
May 28, 2021 3:02 AM ETCentessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA)CNTABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) has priced its IPO of 16.5M ADSs, each representing one ordinary share at $20.00/ADS.
- Expected gross proceeds are ~$330M.
- The company initially planned to offer 15M ADSs at a price range of $18.00 and $20.00 per ADS.
- Trading kicks off May 28.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.475M ADSs.
- Closing date is June 2.
- Centessa is a biopharma holding firm with treatment programs for various diseases. Its current portfolio consists of 16 high conviction programs, including four programs currently being evaluated in clinical trials and 12 additional preclinical programs. See below pipeline overview.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into CNTA IPO and states, "The IPO is priced at more than double the typical range for biopharma firms at IPO and the company's approach is unproven, so I'll watch it from the sidelines."
- Source: SEC Form S-1/A