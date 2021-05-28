Realogy secures $350M via exchangeable notes offering

May 28, 2021 3:25 AM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)RLGYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) has priced its upsized offering of $350M of exchangeable senior notes due 2026 (from $300M) in a private offering. The Notes will accrue interest at a rate of 0.25% per annum payable semi-annually.
  • Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5M of the Notes.
  • The initial exchange rate is 40.8397 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (~$24.49/share).
  • Net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the exchangeable note hedge transactions, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • The issuance and sale of the Notes are scheduled to settle on June 2, 2021.
  • Previously (May 27): Realogy to raise $300M via exchangeable senior notes
