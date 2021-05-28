SolarWinds hackers targeting new government agencies and NGOs
May 28, 2021 By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- "This week we observed cyberattacks by the threat actor Nobelium targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organization," Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) wrote in a new blog post.
- "This wave of attacks targeted approximately 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 different organizations. While organizations in the United States received the largest share of attacks, targeted victims span at least 24 countries. At least a quarter of the targeted organizations were involved in international development, humanitarian, and human rights work. Nobelium, originating from Russia, is the same actor behind the attacks on SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) customers in 2020."
- "These attacks appear to be a continuation of multiple efforts by Nobelium to target government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence gathering efforts."
- Last week, SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna said the hacking group had earlier access than previously thought - to nine U.S. government agencies and 18,000 public and private sector customers - though Russia denied a role in 2019/20 breach.