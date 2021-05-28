Jacobs wins $6.4B Idaho Cleanup Project

  • Jacobs (NYSE:J) has won the Idaho Cleanup Project (ICP) at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), as the majority partner in the Idaho Environmental Coalition LLC (IEC).
  • The contract is woth $6.4B and will be awarded over a 10-year period.
  • "Jacobs welcomes the opportunity to partner with DOE to advance the restoration of the ICP to beneficial re-use for the INL and Idaho Falls community," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions SVP, North American Nuclear Karen Wiemelt. "Together with the DOE, Jacobs will use our technology-driven solutions to reduce the environmental legacy of the Cold War, support high-quality jobs in the region and protect the Snake River Plain Aquifer, a critical element of Idaho's agricultural industry."
