Orbsat prices upsized $14.4M equity offering, to uplist on Nasdaq today
May 28, 2021 7:23 AM ETNextPlat Corp (NXPL)NXPLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Orbsat (OTCQB:OSAT) has priced its upsized public offering of 2.88M units at $5.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $14.4M and adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-5.
- Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at $5.00.
- The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq.
- Underwriter over-allotment is an additional 432K shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 432K shares.
- Offering is expected to close on June 2.