Tetra Bio reports clinical advancements and establishment of ATM equity program
May 28, 2021 7:40 AM ETTetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBPMF)TBPMFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) announces clinical advancements in REBORN1 trial; ARDS-003 trial and update on capital raise.
- The REBORN1 trial is designed to evaluate the effect of QIXLEEF, against immediate release oral morphine sulfate on onset of pain relief in people living with cancer.
- The first patient has entered the clinical trial and over the next months, outcome of the cannabis treatment versus immediate-release morphine will be provided.
- Tetra also announces results of first study in Sars-CoV-2 infected mice. Pre-clinical studies are ongoing to examine ARDS-003 in Sars-CoV-2 infected mice (hACE2) to generate initial data on the dosing and efficacy.
- Daily Health Scores (DHS) were assessed in ACE2 mice treated with vehicle (no drug) or ARDS-003 at Day 7 post infection/treatment compared to sham animals (no infection, no treatment). Higher scores are indicative of poor clinical prognosis.
- Infected animals dosed with ARDS-003 (10 mg/kg) resulted in lower DHS scores at 7 days compared to no-treatment (vehicle) with some of the ARDS-003 treated mice having a DHS score comparable to the no-infection control group animals.
- A lower dose of 3 mg/kg ARDS-003 did not result in any significant benefit to infected animals.
- Additional studies are planned to further determine the dose range and treatment regimen.
- Tetra has also established an at–the–market equity program to issue up to $10M of common shares.
- The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, will be determined at the Company's discretion.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund R&D activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.