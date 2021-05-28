Tetra Bio reports clinical advancements and establishment of ATM equity program

May 28, 2021 7:40 AM ETTetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBPMF)TBPMFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) announces clinical advancements in REBORN1 trial; ARDS-003 trial and update on capital raise.
  • The REBORN1 trial is designed to evaluate the effect of QIXLEEF, against immediate release oral morphine sulfate on onset of pain relief in people living with cancer.
  • The first patient has entered the clinical trial and over the next months, outcome of the cannabis treatment versus immediate-release morphine will be provided.
  • Tetra also announces results of first study in Sars-CoV-2 infected mice. Pre-clinical studies are ongoing to examine ARDS-003 in Sars-CoV-2 infected mice (hACE2) to generate initial data on the dosing and efficacy.
  • Daily Health Scores (DHS) were assessed in ACE2 mice treated with vehicle (no drug) or ARDS-003 at Day 7 post infection/treatment compared to sham animals (no infection, no treatment). Higher scores are indicative of poor clinical prognosis.
  • Infected animals dosed with ARDS-003 (10 mg/kg) resulted in lower DHS scores at 7 days compared to no-treatment (vehicle) with some of the ARDS-003 treated mice having a DHS score comparable to the no-infection control group animals.
  • A lower dose of 3 mg/kg ARDS-003 did not result in any significant benefit to infected animals.
  • Additional studies are planned to further determine the dose range and treatment regimen.
  • Tetra has also established an at–the–market equity program to issue up to $10M of common shares.
  • The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, will be determined at the Company's discretion.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund R&D activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.